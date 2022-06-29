Detectives on what happened after confronting Sherri Papini about faked kidnapping

Detectives showed Sherri Papini evidence collected from her ex-boyfriend James, who was unaware of her plan and said she came to him for a place to stay, proving she lied about her 2016 kidnapping.

