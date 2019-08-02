Transcript for Detectives investigate woman who they believe killed her first and second husbands

In 2005. A supervisor called for detectives to respond to conduct an investigation into. David Katz. And that they appear that this very well maybe suicide the first time I saw Stacy. But she was at the neighbor's house and house staffs. Just sobbing crying and seven point tech publishing industry Wednesday but Stacy at this point she seemed to. Credible her emotions seemed to grow three. She had. I'm not recall about all the activities through the weekend I scheduled an appointment with her for her to come down to headquarters. I was with her for an extended period of time and had worse gathering information canning her statement. She had mentioned to me there she and David had watched me. Nighttime documentary. Show in which a woman. It killed a husband was in every state seemed to me at that time and became significant later aren't. After about a week when I met with the tacklers in ski. She's going through that she had read Stacey castor and during that interview Stacy. Told that her first husband Michael Wallace had died as well she told me to he had died of heart attack when detective legitimately that's me. And that's probably one of it started. That something might not be right here ethic that David cancer it was rule. Suicide. By the glycol poisoning. Which would increase. We follow the evidence trail. Except progressed. We realized. This may not be a suicide after all if we can show that Michael Wallace had died by homicide than they would rule these casters that the homes as well. Stacey castor case is still referred to a in the cast your case in almost police work can and our department. You know as a special case this case my career. Some ways it may be someone's problem. I still think sometimes about her frankly the coldness and human beings and can remove two husbands from her life because me were inconvenient. Towards her and I can say my whole time and police work I still question things about human beings and how they -- the places again. How an individual can be solved. Jasper. To kill another human being but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.