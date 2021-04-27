Diane Staudte recalls husband's sudden death: ‘Nobody was really surprised’

Mark Staudte's family said he began exhibiting strange behavior in early April 2012. His wife Diane Staudte said she saw him “stumbling about” the day before he was found dead in his home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live