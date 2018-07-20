Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain More Dr. Susan Swedo of the National Institute of Mental Health first identified PANDAS as a behavior disorder in children 20 years ago Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Parents record 11-year-old son's battle with rage, depression, anxiety and seizures

Now Playing: What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS

Now Playing: Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain

Now Playing: Female truck drivers navigate trucking industry

Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth turn to genetic genealogy to find biological family: Part 1

Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2

Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3

Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4

Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5

Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6

Now Playing: The surprising 'family bombshell' discovered after DNA test

Now Playing: After meeting her sister for first time, woman finally meets her biological father

Now Playing: 'You must be Ben': Man meets biological father for the first time

Now Playing: Man discovers biological father was living just 20 minutes away

Now Playing: 'I felt nervous and worried': 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave: Part 1

Now Playing: The moment when 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave were found alive: Part 2

Now Playing: Rescue operators weigh options to save 13 people trapped in a Thai cave: Part 3

Now Playing: Rescuer dies trying to save 13 people trapped inside Thai cave: Part 4

Now Playing: Rescuers pull the first boys out of the Thai cave: Part 5

Now Playing: The miraculous moment when 12 boys, coach were out of Thai cave: Part 6 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56722246,"title":"Doctor explains PANDAS: How the psychological, neurological condition impacts brain","duration":"1:39","description":"Dr. Susan Swedo of the National Institute of Mental Health first identified PANDAS as a behavior disorder in children 20 years ago","url":"/2020/video/doctor-explains-pandas-psychological-neurological-condition-impacts-brain-56722246","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}