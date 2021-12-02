Transcript for Doctors recall ‘catastrophic effects’ after Paolo Macchiarini’s surgery on Yesim Cetir

She got on an airplane from her home country and flew to the Stockholm. The plane and went to the hospital where she'd then. Was. Operated on him and had her trachea. Replaced. Which had absolutely catastrophic. Effects. In total he operated on her a 191. Time is for different complications. She has suffered at least two strokes. Tissue is partially blind. She couldn't block we have to clear our throat basically every four to six hours twelve to four hours seven days a week. And actors have described this is your quarter earnings and I think. Old and the emotional stress on personnel who were with her taking care of her and icu was just absolutely horrible. It was such a torture to see this young girl and the suffering was horrendous. It was obvious that she wasn't getting better and everything that we were due lean and was insufficient.

