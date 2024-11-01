Massive fire shuts down Cincinnati Ohio Bridge, causing structural damage

The Daniel Carter Beard Bridge that connects Ohio and Kentucky is closed indefinitely in both directions while officials investigate damage caused by a massive fire overnight on Friday. 

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live