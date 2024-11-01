Thousands celebrate in Los Angeles streets for the Dodgers parade

More than 200,000 fans celebrated the Dodgers and their eighth World Series in Los Angeles Friday. This was their first World Series parade since 1988. 

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live