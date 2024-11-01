Supreme Court could play a decisive role in the election this November

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the latest election-related Supreme Court cases on “This Week Live.”

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live