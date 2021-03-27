Transcript for Donthe Lucas on trial for murder 8 years after girlfriend’s disappearance: Part 8

This story became such a big deal here in Pueblo because people want answers, and they haven't got any for eight years. Donthe Lucas, the Pueblo man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Kelsie shilling almost eight years ago is headed to trial tomorrow. Did I think it was going to be a tough case? Absolutely. And we may not win it, but I think I owe it to Kelsie, I think I owe it to the family to go forward in the case. Channel 13's Dan beedie has been following the trial and this case for more than 2 years. I was anticipating there to just be a mad rush of reporters who were going to try to get into the courtroom. I was very worried that I might not even get a seat. But you could feel the anticipation. When I saw Laura Saxton walk into the judicial building, you could tell this was a day she's been waiting for for a long time. Dnver 7's Liz gilardi in Pueblo for opening statements. Liz, you've been with this case every step of the way now for all these years. The prosecution simply started out, and they said, this is not a missing persons case. This is a homicide case. The case that the prosecution was making right off the jump was one, they were going to prove through text messages and surveillance video that donthe Lucas has to be the one responsible for Kelsie Schelling's death. These were two people in a relationship. Kelsie Schelling became pregnant. Donthe Lucas didn't want to have a baby. And he made sure that didn't happen. I know that she had mentioned Kelsie Schelling's Chevy Cruze. The prosecution said, this car tells a story. And they told the jurors that you will see donthe Lucas moving this car around Pueblo in the days after she went missing. The idea that someone can essentially disappear without a trace I think, is kind of a counterintuitive thought for people to have. Prosecutors think there's enough evidence to convict Lucas even without a body, but the defense disagrees. In the opening statements, the defense said, this is a missing persons case. This has always been a missing person's case. They said, there's no body. There's no evidence. Why should you believe that donthe Lucas killed her? They do not have a crime scene. They do not have a murder weapon. Today, the jury got a detailed look at some of text messages exchanged between them. For the prosecutors, their goal was to show that those text messages showed intent, showed that donthe Lucas consistently lied, not only to investigators, but to Laura Saxton herself. What they referred to as his luring of Kelsie Schelling to Pueblo. The prosecution say that he lured her there to end her life. We know that that's his phone. He admitted to those text messages. We know that that's his thoughts and feelings about it. That's direct evidence. And the movements of their phones as well as they were pinging off cell phone towers in Pueblo on the night of February 4th and the early morning hours of February 5th, I think that a lot of the case really centered around those movements. Two pivotal witnesses testified in the high profile case of donthe Lucas. First witness was Laura Saxton, and we were not expecting Laura Saxton to be the first one to take the stand. She didn't break down, but you can tell she's hurting. There's a lot of pain behind her voice. I think that was really powerful for the jury to see. Her mom spoke to the fact that she absolutely wanted this baby. Prosecutors today painting Kelsie Schelling as an excited mother-to-be, desperate to make it work with her boyfriend. It didn't take long for the prosecutors to swing for the fences, calling some pretty shocking witnesses to the stand. Ryan Rivera is a former Pueblo county inmate who considered himself to be a friend of donthe Lucas. And when he took the stand, he said that donthe Lucas told him that they're never going to find Kelsie Schelling's body, that just took the whole room's breath away. Ryan Rivera, he was the only person what came forward over the duration of this trial that said, donthe told me he did this. I wasn't in the courtroom, but well, jailhouse snitch on its face is just not credible. That's the assumption that we believe jurors have, and it's the assumption we have as defense lawyers. Why would this person do it? What's the benefit? What's the motive? There was no deals made about charges he would get to plead to, time he would get to serve. There was no deals like that. There were a lot of names on the prosecutor's list that I was shocked by, but Sarah Lucas certainly topped that list. When you saw that Sarah Lucas was on the prosecution side, everyone wondered, what is she going to say? The one important thing that I've mentioned, she confirmed, is that donthe was the last person left alone with Kelsie. The prosecution painted a picture of a troubled Some of Kelsie's close friends testified. They pointed towards elements of domestic abuse in Kelsie and donthe's relationship. Something worth pointing out was the prosecution, and even the defense, made it clear that Dante was using Kelsey for a number of things. For her money, Dante used Kelsey for her apartment in Denver, and used Kelsie for her car. And his argument was, she lets me do it. The defense pushed the narrative that Kelsie Schelling popped pills, was an addict. That Kelsie, when she left donthe Lucas at the southside Walmart here in Pueblo, that she was going to meet up with a drug dealer. There's no single person other than the defendant in 2017, who's saying that she was into drugs and that she was You didn't have the forensic evidence. It seemed like you were really relying on circumstantial evidence and the evidence of snitches and these other witnesses. That's pretty straightforward. Either you believe them or you don't. The witness list yields more surprises. The ones who make it to court. I know that my testimony could potentially help take him down. And the ones who didn't. That witness, 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, was found shot to death. That was a completely unforeseen development in this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.