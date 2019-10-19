Dorothy Stratten catches local pimp and promoter’s eye: Part 1

Stratten was a teen living in Canada and working at Dairy Queen when she met Paul Snider. Several people in Stratten's orbit said they saw Snider as a predator who was looking for his golden ticket.
10:54 | 10/19/19

