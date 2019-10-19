Dorothy Stratten's murder leads to Hefner, Peter Bogdanovich controversy: Part 10

Bogdanovich published a book in which he blamed Hefner and Playboy for contributing to Stratten's death. He also accused Hefner of making unwanted advances on Stratten. Hefner denied the accusations.
5:02 | 10/19/19

Transcript for Dorothy Stratten's murder leads to Hefner, Peter Bogdanovich controversy: Part 10

