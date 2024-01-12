Dru Sjodin's dad reflects on her abduction case and memories together, 20 years later

Allan Sjodin remembered being together in downtown Park Rapids, MN, and saying, "love you," the last time he saw his daughter in 2003.

January 12, 2024

