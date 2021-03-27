Families of missing women Kelsie Schelling, Megan Lancaster targeted in scam: Part 6

Someone contacted Schelling’s family claiming to know where she was and that she was alive. Megan Lancaster’s family was told the same thing -- but “20/20” uncovered it was a scam for $50,000.
10:30 | 03/27/21

