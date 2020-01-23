Father questions son’s business partner in his disappearance

Nine months after Chris Smith's June 2010 abrupt disappearance, Steve Smith recorded a conversation with Edward Shin about his missing business partner.
0:54 | 01/23/20

Transcript for Father questions son's business partner in his disappearance
King was in the spring of 2011. That's the point where. We need is some answers them. And I look at Steve as being a rock and a family he drove all the way down here from Oregon to talk to action himself. Actually brought a gun but me. Some of the car but I think that your recorder to record conversation. And my credit ought to appreciate this. And Chris general nerves remember her from him and now three months of peace and we're history that it media shall summer mugged or. He would offer about hours' conversation about all kinds of stuff. Do you believe anything he's saying you know now I think there's something rather on his line immediately knows what hander Chris or notes. He's responsible for.

