Former FBI agent details sting operation in Chippendales murder-for-hire case

FBI special agent Scott Garriola was sitting in a Zurich hotel room in 1992, listening intently to a conversation with Steve Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, happening in the room next door.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live