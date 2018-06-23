Transcript for 'Thank you for fighting': Daughter remembers her late mother: Part 6

Reporter: Kim doesn't just resemble her mom. She's inherited the same passion that made April Kauffman so beloved. She's like a pit bull. She latches on and she's N letting go till she gets what she's looking for. She's a mini April. There's been dark days, very dark days where just didn't know how I was going to do this. But I knew that I needed to stand up. I knew that this story needed to be told. Reporter: But in that darkness, something special happened. Remember when Jim sold off all of April's belongings? Tus out Lee Darby and G O'Boyle, dubbing themselves April's angels swooped in. These women got together and ey were on the phone calling people, raising money, to be able to buy back things that belonged to my mother. So, that's how you T the last remnants of your mom's things? They came to my house directly after the auction so excited. And my mom collected the little limoge things and this was the first item that I touched, inside this note of the first item that I touched from the auion it says, to Kimberly, from mom. Whenever you look at this, you know you are always loved. You're so special. Best wishes for the rest of your life. And you had no idea that note was there? No, and I feel like this was meant to be. I feel like I was meant to have this. So, I keep this by my bed and it remindme that my mom is with me all the time. Reporter: Out and about in the community there are other reminders. My husband and my boys got this bench dedicated for her. It's special because it's a spot that we stop and my kids will bring up a memoror they will talk about her. And if mom could say one more thing to her daughter? I think she would say to me now, "You can breathe. You can go on and live. You don't have to be sad anymore. And thank you for fighting." A fighter to the finish. Remember Kim pack's civil case to get her mother'sife insurance. We can report her attorney said that's been amicably settled with Kauffman's widow. That's "20/20" for tonight. I'm David Muir. I'm Amy robach. For everyone here a"20/20,"

