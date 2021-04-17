Transcript for Friend reveals she had an affair with Mark Winger before his wife’s killing: Part 6

I see here on the bottom of the stairs, "The winger inn. Established 1996," which was the year that we got married. Here's our dad. Everything was supposed to be perfect, just like in this picture. I had this beautiful, wonderful, perfect, untouchable family. Thank you for the presents. But I have learned that things just aren't always what they seem. It's been three and a half years since donnah was murdered, and people have moved forward. Mark's married and has a couple kids, and donnah's family is still sort of dealing with their grief. And then Deann Schultz, who had been donnah's best friend and was close with her family, comes forward to the police with a secret that breaks the case wide open. Deann Schultz explained to the police that she had been having an affair with mark winger prior to the murder of donnah winger. Mark was having a romantic relationship with Deann, one of our sisters, as we considered her, and that was something that we never, ever suspected. In this home video, Deann seems to be really a member of the family. Here's Deann. Say hi. Aunt Deann. And yet, we know that she's very, very close to one of the great betrayals. The last week that donnah was at our house, she told me that Deann and her husband were having marital problems. And she said that mark was helping to guide them. He was going to help be the mediator that brought this marriage back together again. Or so donnah thought. Deann Schultz also stated that prior to the murders, mark made a number of incriminating statements. She tells them that he said things like, it would be easier for us to be together if donnah just died. All you'd have to do is come in and find the body. Deann stated that she declined to participate in that. After mark learned about the trip that donnah took with Roger Harrington, he told Deann, I've got get that driver in my house. Deann said the day of the murder, he called and said, will you love me no matter what? To which she replied, yes, I would. Mark and Deann continued their affair for about six months after the murder. Of course, at which point, he had already hired Rebecca as the nanny. Her behavior was just very flirtatious in front of mark. And it was uncomfortable around myself. But she was also married at the time. Deann struggled to make sense of the information that only she knew. It weighed on her and left her in a fragile state. Deann Schultz, after the murders, her life went on a downward spiral, to the point to where she had engaged in multiple suicide attempts. She never came forward until that chance encounter at that local hospital. That was the catalyst that caused her for first time to reach out to someone other than her physician to discuss the case. Now that this woman came forward, hello, there's your motive. Deann Schultz's statements were an absolute bombshell. Now the police were able to look at that case through an entirely different perspective, through the eyes of a man who was unhappy in his marriage, was resentful of his wife. Now we have a motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.