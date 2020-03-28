Two friends of Sarah Stern are arrested in her disappearance: Part 8

Preston Taylor, her junior prom date, is arrested and pleads guilty to robbery and disposing her body. He prepares to testify against his former roommate McAtasney in court.
8:28 | 03/28/20

Transcript for Two friends of Sarah Stern are arrested in her disappearance: Part 8

