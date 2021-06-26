Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell meets Jeffrey Epstein after father’s death: Part 3

Shortly before Christmas 1991, a journalist for "Vanity fair" visited Ghislaine in her New York apartment and found her surrounded by newspaper cuttings about her father. He said he didn't recognize her. This glamorous woman that he had apparently known had somehow been transformed. She was pretty much on her own. She had a few friends. Were you worried about your sister at this time? I mean, Ghislaine's pretty resilient as a personality. She said, rather presciently as it turned out, you haven't heard the last of the maxwells. So, it's about a year after her father's death when a tabloid reporter and photographer apparently spotted her. Ghislaine is picture in an airport, but a story that accompanied the photos notes that she was not by herself. The newspaper wrote, "It is to this man that 30-year-old Ghislaine has turned to ease the heartache of her father's shame. His name is Jeffrey Epstein." I don't think she could have found a greater facsimile to her father than Jeffrey Epstein. He came from nothing. He talked his way into position after position. What was understood about Jeffrey at that time was that he was a former high school math teacher who had some sort of genius equation for solving the markets, and built himself up from, like, nowhere in Brooklyn. Epstein worked his way into a job on Wall Street at bear Stearns, and then somehow, he connects with Leslie wexner. Leslie wexner is a billionaire. He's the founder of the limited company. They own Victoria's secret. He and wexner apparently hit it off, and Epstein begins to tell people that he's a money manager for billionaires only. But at the time, the only publicly known client was Leslie wexner. And what he does for that one client, I don't think anybody really totally knows yet, but he becomes this ultra-rich, mega-rich guy. Ghislaine has been asked in depositions about how she met Jeffrey Epstein. When did you first meet Jeffrey? Some point in 1991. And did Jeffrey know your father? No. How were you introduced to Jeffrey? Some friend introduced us. I had no knowledge of their life or life that Ghislaine was leading in any great detail. I met him briefly. And what were your impressions when you did? You can meet some people you really feel, this is a great guy to have a drink with. I never had that impression. But he was clearly an intelligent man and he had a charisma. I actually saw them together for the first time in palm beach. You know, I was surprised. She spoke the queen's English, and Jeffrey was quite the opposite. He's from Brooklyn. He speaks Brooklyn. The question is, what drew them together? The theories are his money, her rolodex. Ghislaine brought a lot to the table as far as contacts. This is Jeffrey Epstein at a party in the upper west side, 1995. On the other end of the room was Ghislaine with prince dmitri of yugoslavia. You know, my father was an extraordinarily well-connected man, so she had grown up in that world and was, you know, able to move in it very freely. NBC unearthed this video from 1992, and it's taken at mar-a-lago. And in the foreground you see Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and in the background, there's Ghislaine Maxwell. In 1993, just a year into Bill Clinton's presidency, Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured along with Epstein and the president at a donor's reception in the white house. She got back her old life. E limousines, the helicopters, the private jets. This woman who had lost everything because of a man, her father, suddenly had everything because of another man. But at the same time with Epstein, what he wanted was women and, in some cases, increasingly younger women according to some of the victims that have come forward in this case. It's around that time, starting in 1994, that federal prosecutors now say that Maxwell assisted Epstein in the sexual exploitation of underage girls. They allege that Maxwell helped Epstein to recruit, to groom, and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14. Ghislaine was 100% the lady of the house at Jeffrey's. He made that very clear. We knew who was in charge, and it was Ghislaine. Maria farmer was a 25-year-old artist working as a receptionist at Jeffrey Epstein's New York townhouse, which is where she says she got to know Ghislaine Maxwell. I remember one day, Ghislaine's asking me about my family, and I said, well, actually, I have the most amazing sister in the world. And I'm telling Ghislaine that she's still in high school. She was a junior. And I said, I think she's ready to start looking at colleges soon. And then she had this great idea that I should talk to Jeffrey about Annie's education. What I understood was that Maria had a very wealthy boss and that he might want to help me with school. Seems legitimate. It seems like this is this philanthropic couple that likes to help high-achieving students out. Annie has alleged that Epstein invited her to his ranch in New Mexico for what she understood to be a meeting with a group of high-achieving students. Epstein called my mom to talk a little bit about what would happen while I was there. He said there would be about 20 to 25 students. I asked Epstein at that point, who's going to be the chaperone? And he said Ghislaine. I arrived at the airport, and there was a man with the little sign that had my name on it. It was the first time I'd ever experienced something like that. Annie gets there. There aren't all of these other kids. There is no school program. It's just Jeffrey, Ghislaine, and now 16-year-old Annie farmer. Eh uh, eh uh

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.