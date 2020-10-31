‘Golden State Killer’ becomes more violent, begins murdering: Part 6

Joseph DeAngelo became even more violent with his victims. Police believed it was a matter of time before he moved to murdering them. Then, in 1979, he started killing couples in Santa Barbara.
Transcript for 'Golden State Killer' becomes more violent, begins murdering: Part 6

