Grammy winner says career 'launched' after singing on Jim Bakker's show

Six-time Grammy award winner BeBe Winans told "20/20" Jim Bakker decided he would sing "Up Where We Belong" with his sister CeCe Winans.
1:10 | 01/16/19

And used. Got me much. The details but I sang it just like that and Jim Baker came movements who did those whispers. Honorees mind. You're in the future of things. I want more of it's the one song that pretty much launched me in my sister's career. Which Jim Baker came to the rehearsal with the eye view instead you guys missing into where and it was the offer certain legitimate. Hope we belong. It is. And who an inspirational gospel and across the board. We say that sol. And these one million and it still is one of those songs that to me in my sisters sing it now. We get emotional.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

