Transcript for Grand jury convenes in JonBenet Ramsey case 2 years after she's killed: Part 8

Grand jurors arrived at the Boulder county justice center this morning and were escorted into the courthouse by sheriff's deputies. I think Alex hunter got shamed into calling a grand jury. I mean, he didn't do it until September 1998, almost two years later. And I think the media pressure and the pressure from the police department forced him to do it. And remember, this is after O.J. Simpson. Most people think the evidence of Simpson's guilt was insurmountable. We the jury in the above and titled action, find the defendant, orenthal James Simpson, not guilty of the crime of murder. And yet he walked. Alex remembered that. He told me one time, I don't wanna spend two years of my life and $5 million of the taxpayers' money and lose in court. Alex hunter sat a grand jury for 13 months. Are you surprised by anything you've seen? No. Over 13 months, those people heard over 100 witnesses. My name is Jonathan Webb. I was a grand juror on the jonbenet Ramsey case. It bothers me that the murder of a little girl like this has gone on unsolved for essentially a quarter century. Members of the Boulder grand jury looked very much like detectives themselves as they finally toured the Ramsey house. From a crime scene perspective, it was very disturbing how she was found. She's on a concrete floor, a garrote around her neck, and she's 6 years old. That's pretty horrible. Webb told us that the grand jury spent most of their time focused on two main issues. First, who wrote that ransom note? We heard from three handwriting experts. And even though the handwriting experts couldn't definitively say that she wrote it, they all three came to the same conclusion that it could've been Patsy Ramsey. The Ramsey defense team had their own experts who said that the comparison between the writing on the ransom note and Patsy's handwriting was not conclusive. We asked an expert to weigh in on the case. My name is Jennifer Naso. I am a forensic document examiner. Handwriting is a great piece of evidence to have, because you can identify the writer of a piece of writing. Throughout the ransom note, there's potential that the author attempted to disguise their writing. It doesn't look smooth and fluid. It's very, very shaky. So, it looks like someone was purposely trying to shake their hand to alter the way that the writing looks. This is an example from the ransom note, where you see that kind of type-written formation of the letter. This is also from the ransom note, where you see that regular printed "A". There are similarities between the ransom note and Patsy Ramsey's writing, however the similarities that are seen are very general in nature. They're characteristics that many people execute within their writing. So, here is another example. This formation seen in the ransom note is two strokes, where there's a stroke downward, the pen is lifted up and then, the bowl is created. Right here, again, from the ransom note, where it starts the formation of the bowl and terminates upward. So down here are examples of Patsy Ramsey's known writing, and you do see some of those formations. Again, that is significant, that we see each of the formations represented but keep in mind, this is one letter from the whole ransom note. Is it possible that Patsy Ramsey wrote the ransom note? Yes. Is it possible someone else wrote the ransom note? Yes. And the grand jury believed that she wrote it. The second focus for this grand jury, according to Johnathan Webb, was th viability of the intruder theory. Smit actually presented his intruder theory to the grand jury. This is the very first photo taken of the train room basement window. The window is wide open. Now, if I was the detective I'd say, wow, this is entry. But the grand jury wasn't buying the intruder theory because of those cobwebs in the window. The intruder theory didn't make sense to the grand jury. The bowleder police had graphed cobwebs, so for someone to get through a small opening like that and not disturb any cobwebs would be remarkable. A grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence the way a regular jury does. The grand jury is only there to decide whether or not there is probable cause to charge the suspects with a crime. We were troubled by, to what level of confidence do we need to have to vote to indict? And it's the preponderance of the evidence, which means greater than 50%. And soon after that, we voted to indict. Both Patsy and John are accused of permitting a child to be unreasonably placed in a situation which posed a threat of injury to the child's life or health, which resulted in the death of jonbenet Ramsey. And then in the other one, did unlawfully, knowingly and feloniously render assistance to a person with intent to hinder the apprehension of the person. These two things together make it clear that the grand jury couldn't point the finger at one or the other but that they were convinced that it was one of the two of them and that the other one helped. This is 7news at 5:00. There is high anticipation in Boulder right now for a Ramsey decision. And we are about to hear an announcement from Boulder D.A. Alex hunter. I and my prosecution task force believe we do not have sufficient evidence to warrant the filing of charges against anyone who has been investigated at this time. I was shocked. It's extremely unusual for a grand jury to vote to charge and the D.A. Not charge. And you think it was the right decision? I think it was the right decision. I think no matter what you think about the case, I think that they would never have gotten a conviction. Thank you very much. There were too many questions. In particular, that DNA in the underwear that appears to have been from a man who didn't imagine anyone they knew. We've done all this work to try and vet the Ramseys. What work have we done to truly vet other potential suspects in this case? That's why Lou smit continued investigating even after he resigned from the case. Lou smit calls me cold, and I said to him, I've been praying for somebody to call and want to listen. I believe a friend of mine

