Hand transplant recipient, doctor get surprised by Captain Sully: Part 5

More
Dr. Azari said it took two months, rather than two years, for Jonathan Koch to be able to tie his own shoelaces.
5:42 | 09/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hand transplant recipient, doctor get surprised by Captain Sully: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49427519,"title":"Hand transplant recipient, doctor get surprised by Captain Sully: Part 5","duration":"5:42","description":"Dr. Azari said it took two months, rather than two years, for Jonathan Koch to be able to tie his own shoelaces.","url":"/2020/video/hand-transplant-recipient-doctor-surprised-captain-sully-part-49427519","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.