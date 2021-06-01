Transcript for What happened when restaurant heiress went missing from NYC in 1977

During that time I'm cal is taking a lot of photographs. He walks up and down streets and asks people to take him teaching young boys older boys and young girls older women doesn't man he just wants to take them past. And young woman says should be taken. And they start talking and get along very nice piece Allan holt. Or. Ellen was strikingly beautiful song she had long dark hair and long slender some. And carried herself like good dancer. Her father lay the onerous heroes in Hollywood's. Well known nightclub and Sammy he was two years Martan and other people appeared. Those very testing if he thought she came from Hollywood family grew up in Beverly Hills man Great Neck and intent. Hi I'm Pete. On July 15 don't know businesses that. Friends and I didn't challenge of turning. Hang it was talents not that he Jon Swartz. Mrs. Schwartz. Asked me if I had heard from Alan since he. Nice to know the next thing I think. I was watching 11 o'clock wounds and the outlying islands tax New York in acts. And next day when the police showed up at her door and looked inside of course and they found on her diary. He was intriguing since she was meeting on fares.

