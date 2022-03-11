Haylei Jordan on impact, life today after childhood on the run with fugitive mom

Jordan said growing up with her mom was erratic and the two of them were constantly on the move. Today, Jordan said she earned a master’s degree in nursing and has two kids.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live