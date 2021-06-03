Transcript for Heather Elvis’ family remember her and Sidney Moorer is sentenced to prison: Part 11

It's been 2,093 days since Heather Elvis could wrap her arms around her father Terry, could kiss her mother Debbi, and tell her little sister Morgan that she loves her. After six years, multiple trials, three convictions, and a lot of heartache, the Elvis family braced themselves for the verdict. As for the prosecutors Nancy Livesay and Chris Helms, all they could do was wait and hope. I understand the jury has reached a verdict. Yes, your honor. If you would pass the verdict to the officer. I was frankly more confident going into these deliberations than I was during Tammy's trial. I had confidence that these people would do the right thing. I think the mastermind is Tammy Moorer, but I don't for one minute thin that she is any more guilty than Sidney Moorer. I think they were equal participants. The verdict came back after two hours of deliberation this time, literally half the time they deliberated for Tammy's trial. I would ask Mr. Moorer to please stand. You may publish the verdict. We the jury by unanimous consent, find the defendant Sidney St. Clair Moorer, on the charges of kidnapping, guilty. Thank you, ladies and gentleman of the jury. Like Tammy, Sidney was also sentenced to 30 years on each charge, to run concurrent. Do I feel he was wrongfully convicted? I feel -- I feel the jury got it wrong. I'm not implying any -- necessarily any type of malfeasance or bad acts or anything of that nature, but I feel they did get it wrong. They tried to raise these reasonable doubts and that was their job, to raise reasonable doubt. But they didn't do their job, because I wasn't doubting. Were you? No, they -- they proved no I know the right people are behind bars. I have no doubt about that. The perfect solution would be to find Heather Elvis alive. But I don't believe that'll ever happen. I think eventually one of them will turn. I think 30 years is a long time. I think once they find out that their appeals are denied, I think then they will be looking to tell the truth. After the verdict, I think the emotions that everyone felt were empty. There was no reprieve from the heaviness that's there, because we don't know where Heather is. For six years now, they've met at peachtree landing in socastee. This event brings other families who have lost loved ones or missing loved ones during the time of year when family really means the most. If I could talk to Sidney, I would want to tell him that this has been just a really long nightmare for everybody. But he could make it better if he would tell the truth. I'm sort of hoping that Sidney sees this and he remembers what it's like to care for her. At some point, Sidney loved her, or at least cared deeply for her. I hold out hope that I'll turn around one day at the front door, and she'll walk in. Do I really think that'll happen? Deep down, no, I don't. But I'll never give up. I think that at 20 years old you're looking for someone to love you. That somebody out there wants to love you unconditionally and walk away from everything in the world for you. I know how happy she would have been that somebody loved her and she had this fairytale ending. But she didn't. She didn't have that fairytale ending. Somebody stole that from her, and they stole it from everybody

