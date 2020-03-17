Transcript for Hope in the pandemic

Finally tonight here, even amid the devastating scenes playing out in Italy, they sent out word, let's all come out on our balconies and send a message -- a message of thanks. In Italy, they set a time this weekend and they all came out on their balconies to applaud doctors, nurses and all health care workers on the front lines. In Rome, so many families and their appreciation. There was this image from Spain, the fitness instructor who knew so many are in quarantine. Teaching from a rooftop. And here in the U.S., from California tonight, the famous comedian and actor Mel brooks, this is his son. Hi, dad. With a message about looking out for our seniors. If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be okay, but if I give it to him -- he could give it to Carl Reiner, who would give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of legends. Do your part. Don't be a spreader. Right dad? I'm going, I'm going. I love that. Really important message for all of us.

