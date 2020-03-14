Transcript for Hossein Nayeri meets future wife Cortney Shegerian, becomes a fugitive: Part 4

more details and get more and more evidence, we begin to focus on hossein nayeri as the mastermind. When you listen to hossein nayeri you ask yourself, is he an innocent man, unjustly charged? Or is he in fact a sociopathic miscreant? Were you there at the kidnapping? No, not at all. You were not there. Absolutely not. Were you part of the mutilating? Obviously not. The stuff that they say about me wanting to hurt people, I have many flaws. Wanting to hurt people is definitely not one of them. There is a lot of stuff that you guys don't have a clue about, so when the time comes, we'll put it all out on the table for you. Hossein nayeri has been in trouble with the law many times, and when I spoke with him, there was an air of mystery some about him. There were some things he just didn't want the talk about. As it turns out, there are lingering questions about events throughout hossein nayeri's life. Nayeri was born in Iran and came to the U.S. As a young boy. Kind of the all-American story, really. He comes from an oppressive country, moves to Fresno. Gets welcomed by America. He's a middle child. Mom a doctor, dad is a lawyer. Being put in school without knowing any English and having to survive that. He was on the wrestling team. A very physical sport, and is about, on some level, you know, dominating your opponent. He was kind of the black sheep of the family. A ton of fights in high school. He was always just problematic. And then you enlisted in the Marines. I did. Why did you do that? I needed some structure in my life, I want to say, at the time. You could say I was partying a little too much. In the Marines he had been upgraded to a special position doing surveillance because nayeri was a very smart, cunning guy. He's a marine for two years. But being nayeri, he is incapable of following the rules. Throughout his tenure as a marine, he had a lot of issues. Got in some fights. He stole some stuff. He also went awol. At one point, he had dishonorable discharge. He had to go to court and fight for that to be changed, and he was just quote/unquote discharged. Joining the Marines, he was very proud of that. It didn't work out for him. He left under a cloud. After the Marines, he's back in Fresno. He's working as a waiter in a caf. He's handsome. He's 24 years old at this point. And he meets a young woman who he's waiting on. And that moment changed her life forever. I first met him at the Mimi's cafe in Fresno when I was 16. 16? 16. She was quite a bit younger than you, right? Well, I thought she was 18. He was funny and charming and cute. Intriguing for a 16-year-old teenager. I get a phone call. There must be some misunderstanding. She said, I'm not 18. I'm 16. I was so inexperienced with relationships. I didn't know what was -- like, this is fun. Well, great. You got me hooked. It was a great start. She got in this relationship at a time when she was probably not equipped to handle that type of relationship with an adult. She comes from a very good family, and they're not happy they don't really like him. He's bad news. The relationship progresses to the point where she's hiding it from her parents. He had this way of manipulating you into convincing you. Your parents don't understand you. I understand you. And I was at a place in my life where I just -- I ate all that he would say all the right things, but he would do all the wrong things. He started dabbling in growing marijuana. Basically he began learning that you could make money from it. Nayeri tells Cortney that he was growing marijuana with two high school buddies, Kyle Handley and another guy named Ehsan tousi. Now, tousi's family denies vehemently that he had anything to do with the marijuana business. Ehsan was really smart and with it and just a really nice, good human being. Kyle was quiet, listened to everything that hossein would say. Because hossein is like the alpha dog, when he's in the room he's just dictating everything. Things are going well, their business is booming, and then tragedy strikes. I was coming back from a casino with my best friend, business partner. I had a couple of shots in the They had been gambling and drinking, and for whatever reason, hossein drove Ehsan's car home. And I lost control. Boom, boom, boom, roll over. I killed my best friend. And I lost control and boom boom rolled over. He's driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He's looking at a vehicular manslaughter charge for which you can go to state prison. What does our man hossein nayeri do? He immediately flees to Iran. The judge in the case puts out an arrest warrant in his name, and nayeri is suddenly an international fugitive. You fled to Iran. I did. Were you surprised when you heard that he did flee to Iran? No. He's to type that always tries to get out of his situation, whatever it is. I've thought about this a lot throughout my life, since since childhood I've always avoided conflict and confrontation. It's been a part of me for a long time it's not just about the law. Who would ever imagine that

