What hunting guide saw at cabin the morning of Bianca Rudolph's death

Spencer Kakoma was working with Larry and Bianca Rudolph during their October 2016 hunting trip at Kafue National Park in Zambia. Kakoma said he ran to the Rudolphs’ cabin after hearing a shotgun.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live