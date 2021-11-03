Transcript for Inside the police operation to collect DNA from Angie Dodge’s suspected killer

But this day two of our surveillance regular Lyonnais animals these seems to be a creature. A couple of times a day like clockwork legalism that's. Governor tell. Facility on our team thought that he would come out right about you. Sure about her bed right now. All down here we've got some guys prepositions and it. Now workers. So we just got the information that are gonna move on second by Israel. Singer at his hand. Don't know. They goes like about it. Packages that are there guys. Me right here. Can. They are arguing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.