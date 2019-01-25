Transcript for How intended victim of 1999 Yosemite killer views the tragedy today

News. My name is Lana and Ankara into small town right outside of city national park I had not been back since your lunch until last year. And it sent chills up and down this line. My sister and hanging men carry in 1988. My mom was a waitress at the cedar lodge where Jerry Lewis and maintenance and that of others. We are excited military maneuvering room. He taught us how to diet and cedar lives. Would buy a sitting beanie baby almost every time we saw them. I was very big in the ninety's. I dismembered he would show us how to die perfectly. My sister mental training ascent. It feels like it was so long that you forget that it even happened when he drained me. A movie that you watched. Hamas doesn't even feel like an SU. I see that carries arrested. On TV and I remember being very very accent. Thinking there's no way there's no way I was I remember crying. Shortly after the FB day came her house and spoke with my mom privately they were there to let her know that. Kerry's senior had ten fast she you. Initially wanting to kill my mom and angst raven kill my sister and I. And he didn't it didn't happen it's hard to think about that there are three separate times that he had planned to. Kill us. And I still don't believe it. Part of me doesn't believe it I think they he was going to keep trying. I think that he was again stop killing. Can we were his initial victims and I don't think he was gonna stop. He spent a lot of our time and summer outside here a lot of time inside in the restaurant my mom worked at the bar and we spent a lot of our time. I by the full allotments and I am grateful that we would be. Swimming out there all day long there's a little window on the side over here that we would order drinks from. Whitman on for. Did you. Of ten different from the display case that the man with all the bears on that I thank. And that's probably midnight and about like a wave. Payments and I that week. After he had been arrested and learning that he was responsible for the death Julie insulting and Carol we had. RB 87 we actually sent one down the Merced River on a little liquor. Float. Titanic ever peace and everything. Here's a piece beanie baby had that peace there will be sent out there and think it helps my mom noticed her radiant her way if Kenneth giving peace. I don't think I understand I didn't believe what was going on chemo. I didn't believe it's still then that he actually can be capable of doing something like Patton. It's hard for me to think about him being behind bars. And I wonder what it's like. For him being there because he loved to be outside and I know they he loved. He Cindy and it he loved being in the river. You know that he loved nature. So that's all taken away from him. And in some way. It's sad. And I also don't. Forgiving. I can't. But at the same time it's hard to think he even did it I still have a hard time looking at him as a monster I just remember him being made fun. Every time carries an innocence fund. Marino are we got dvds. It was a good time when he was there and I was excited when he was around. Now I don't even know how I'd be able to look at him.

