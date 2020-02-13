Investigator in Jodi Arias case recalls her bizarre behavior in interrogation room

Video shows Arias doing a headstand and singing “O Holy Night." After he returned, Mesa Police Detective Esteban Flores said Arias asked to put on makeup prior to taking her booking photo.
2:32 | 02/13/20

