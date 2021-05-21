Investigator recalls interviewing suspect during search for Paige Birgfeld

Police learned Paige Birgfeld received dozens of calls from men seeking her services around the time she disappeared. One client was Lester Jones, a convicted felon and local mechanic.
We check or any clouds in finding estrogens. Actually works. Across the street ERV. Repair shop and see catty corner to where he car was found umpire. One of the key things that we found is that the driver side front seat have been pushed all the way back renewed at the last person that drove this car. Had to be tall and extremely told him in this case mr. Ralph Jones was six foot five. Sir it was a very good employee very honest hard working customers like them. Along well as an aggregate sense of humor and he could very easily toxic customer infirmities about problems most are nice in life. As we checked into the background Lester John predetermined and he had been married twice prior to his wife Elaine he he had several children. Before he blamed through throughout their lives. Leeson and his marriage Jones for two years back 96 I never knew that he was. Isn't his or her anything like. I never knew that never heard that. C. We contacted mr. Jones at work on July 5 and asked him if he Bulent not publicity last militarily again yes yeah. Yeah yes yeah getting these. We tactic and about this case and and what he may or may not during the interrogation. Jones admits he visited pages escort service the year before her disappearance. Ended. Well don't really. Had shown. I think they're colorful. Or can.

