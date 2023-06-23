How investigators detected apparent ‘red flag’ in Kristin Smart case

Clint Cole, Ret. Detective with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, recalled the "strange stain in the soil" discovered when investigating Kristin Smart's disappearance.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live