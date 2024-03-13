Investigators recall techniques used to interview William Lewis Reece

After Reece was shown photos of four victims, Friendswood Police Dept. Chief Josh Rogers said that Reece gave "some indication that he was responsible for the murders of all four" of the young women.

March 13, 2024

