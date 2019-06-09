-
Now Playing: Mark Gerardot says he's still working on forgiving himself after wife's murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: The final text messages wife sent before carrying out secret murder-suicide plan
-
Now Playing: September is the new January for fitness
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old saved from the grip of a mountain lion
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to US Open finals
-
Now Playing: Woman who gave her kidney to her neighbor is inspiring others
-
Now Playing: Woman says extreme dieting affected her reproductive health
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new dating service
-
Now Playing: Airline mechanic accused of sabotaging passenger flight
-
Now Playing: High school football teams rally after El Paso
-
Now Playing: Man in love triangle murder-suicide speaks out
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
-
Now Playing: At least 4 dead as Dorian slams the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of hiding baby in bag at airport
-
Now Playing: CVS, Walgreens and others now ask customers not to bring guns into stores
-
Now Playing: 2nd death possibly linked to vaping
-
Now Playing: Southern California wildfire closes in on homes
-
Now Playing: Death toll from Dorian climbs to 30 in Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Owner of boat in deadly fire speaks out
-
Now Playing: The U.S. air marshal program is in 'crisis'