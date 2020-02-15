Transcript for Jodi Arias, Travis Alexander have post-breakup hookups until a big fight: Part 4

This year will be the best year of my life. This is the year that will eclipse all others. I will find an eternal companion that enhances me exponentially. So Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander are now 1,000 miles apart. She's in California, he's in Arizona, they're broken up. It's finally done. Over. And they're each moving on with their lives. A huge weight has been lifted off my shoulder. I'm saddened, yes, but it feels like a conclusion, like closure. The final chapter was finally written. He was excited about getting his life back to normal, not having to deal with her all the time. So things were looking really good. Each of them is pursuing somebody else. He started dating a woman named Mimi. A devout Mormon, seems to be someone that he could settle down with. Mimi was very well educated. She was eloquent. She was confident. And he was just smitten with her. In the meantime Jodi seems to have found her own new love interest as well. She starts having a relationship with this new guy, his name is Ryan burns. Ryan burns is a Mormon who has the body of a linebacker. Big guy. Jodi described him as a hottie biscotti. I met Jodi Arias at a national convention for our company. She was very easy to talk to. She seemed very intelligent, articulate. She was beautiful. He lives in Utah. Jodi and Ryan start this long-distance relationship where they're talking all the time and making plans to meet up. Meanwhile, Jodi and Travis while living hundreds of miles apart, they're still talking on the phone and texting. This was the classic can't live with you, can't live without you scenario. They both knew that they were toxic for each other. But they had this connection that they couldn't break. They couldn't cut the cord entirely. We are truly good people at the core, both of us, but we can't behave ourselves when we're around each other, not even over the phone. He said I am still like kryptonite to him. So now they would call each other and have phone sex. Unbeknownst to him, she was tape recording him. You're pretty. Thank you. You are so attractive. The details of your body are so hot. On may 10th, Jodi Arias records them having sex on the phone. And it is triple-"x" rated. I wish you were here. If you were here, my grandparents are asleep, I'd let you in in my bedroom. And we'd shut and lock the door and we would just have a big Fest. You make me so horny. I seriously think about having sex with you every day, several times a day. I'm really glad that we started . Well, if it's wrong then I don't want to be right. I think Jodi recorded it to have a weapon in her arsenal to use against him if he did something that she didn't like or just to threaten him with because within a few weeks, they're having a huge fight over gchat and email. Back and forth, long communications where he is enraged. You have hurt me so bad over and over again. You made me want to die. You don't know what horror you have caused me. Please understand that it wasn't really my intention to harm you. They never quite reveal, either one of them, what exactly they're arguing about, what made him so upset. He says, you're a sociopath. You scammed me. You lied to me. You're not who you say you are. You're the most evil person I've ever met. It is bad. It is the fight to end all fights. And I think a lot of people thought at that point, great, it's done. Time for each of you to get on with your lives. In early June, both Travis and Jodi have travel plans with different people. Jodi's supposed to go to salt Lake City to visit her new love interest, Ryan burns. I was interested in getting to know her better. She actually called me and said she's going to go on a road trip and she wanted to come out and visit me. I said, "Cool. Sounds awesome. Yeah, you should definitely come out." And Travis has plans too, with Mimi. The two have gone on a few dates, but Mimi's a bit lukewarm on him. He really liked Mimi. But she liked him as a friend. She didn't want to date him. So, Travis sets about trying to win her over and invites her. There's a company retreat coming up in cancun, Mexico. He wanted Mimi to come with him, to see him in his element. My job was to convince Mimi how amazing Travis was. Pretty easy job. This was a marketing ploy for TRAV, for the t-dogg. Chris and I had gone several days before. And Travis and Mimi were gonna meet us later. He was super excited about this trip. And we were calling Travis to try to plan some excursions with him and Mimi. We wanted to, you know, look at the pyramids. We wanted to swim with whale sharks. So I'm calling him. And I'm texting him, do you want to do this? Do you want to do this? He wasn't responding. Then Travis missed a conference call that he was supposed to run and Chris said that's not like Travis to miss the call. He becomes worried and he leaves him a voicemail message. I said, "T-dogg, you better be dead, bro." Yeah, like, I was joking. Call me back. You know, why are you dissin' me? Why aren't you Callin' me back? Nobody can reach Travis. Nobody has seen Travis. They know something is wrong. Your every move.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.