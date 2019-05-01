Transcript for Where John Bobbitt is today: Part 11

Zbljt I'm able to do the impossible. I'm really good at finding things. I hear, you are on the search for the Forrest fen treasure chest? This is "Nightline." Adventurers scouring the rocky mountains for a chest said to be filled with millions in riches. A modern day gold rush in the Rio grande. Hidden by this man, New Mexico art dealer and collector Forrest Fenn. Everybody blogs online and YouTube pages. And a lot of people search for the treasure on Google maps. He considers himself at this point a professional treasure hunter. The treasure chest is hidden somewhere in the rocky mountains from north of Santa fe all the way up to the border of Canada. You know where it is? You think you know where it is? Yeah, I might know where the treasure chest is. You know, I have a good clue, real good -- oh, a lot of good clues, really. That's where sit. That's where the treasure chest is. His hope is that if he finds this treasure, Donald Trump will invite him to the white house. That's sort of his present day life. It's crazy. You can't make it up. Reporter: Have you seen Lorena since the trial? You know, once. That was at, a television show called," the insider." John and lor flan Bobbitt. Face to face. On that show, you said that you still loved Lorena. Is that still true? I loved the woman she was, yeah. Have you moved on? Yeah. Well, I'm here in Las Vegas. I had two different careers, and then my mother got sick, and went home for a little while. Came back to Vegas about a year and a half ago. There's no question that there was a lasting legacy out of the Lorena and John Bobbitt story. We need to have a fully funded violence against women act. In September 1994, we got the violence against women act passed. It's no surprised that some men were too pre-occupied with John Wayne Bobbitt's penis to notice that women had begun a national dialogue about domestic violence. For the first time, a federal legislative package designed to stop violence against women. That was a major breakthrough. The attitude toward sexual abuse, toward physical abuse between men and women has changed dramatically in the last 25 years. I don't know. Because I feel like we had Lorena Bobbitt, who does this to her husband, and it's supposed to be a big moment to recognize domestic abuse. And yet, was it? I don't know. It feels to me like things change very slowly in our society.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.