Transcript for Why John and Lorena Bobbitt's story captivated the country

Trainer to the large kitchen knife cut off her sleeping husband penis. Actually it's starring with sort of local union and the like a freak parents but it became he from east. Can quickly she was acting on irresistible impulse the organ was successfully reattached after a nine hour operation John bobbitt's doctor says his patients could still face life as a sexual cripple the public couldn't and this was the story that everybody was on. Making headlines this week at Manassas Virginia or somebody taking pictures trying to interviews published article on them on the bed so that everybody wanted to talk to. My comment. I can't everybody wanted to operate did Koch is every single Shakespearean thing. Lust betrayal conflict. Drama and this had at all and including. Violence.

