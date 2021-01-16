Transcript for JonBenet Ramsey's parents cleared of her murder, Det. Lou Smit has dying wish: Part 9

But what I think what turned this whole case has always been DNA. The killer left behind, I believe, part of his DNA. Over nearly 13 years, Lou took all of the information that he had on this case and developed a database. In this particular murder, he thought that DNA would solve this case. But Lou smit couldn't have imagined the advances in DNA that were to come. Advances that would lead to a number of big surprises in the case. What was developed was a thing called touch DNA. So I just touched this picture, I touch the table, I have now left skin cells on both locations. In theory that could be scraped and they could match that up to my DNA. In 2008, the then-district attorney for Boulder, Mary lacy, decided to do a new round of DNA testing on jonbenet's pajama leggings. More than a decade later, the items were retested and they found something new. Remember, the previous analysis had already found DNA from an unknown male under jonbenet's fingernails and in her underwear. Now this new touch DNA uncovered DNA from at least one unknown male, maybe two, on her leggings as well. That's a pretty big thing. That's a pretty clear indication that somebody else was there. You've got DNA now in three places on jonbenet's body that doesn't match anybody in the Ramsey family. Anybody. And nobody knows whose it is. And so I think that's what drove the district attorney to make a comment that she's basically not going to look at the family any longer. The news broke here at the district attorney's office with this incredible letter to jonbenet's father. D.A. Mary lacy wrote John Ramsey, we do not consider your immediate family, including you, your wife Patsy and your son Burke to be under any suspicion in the commission of this crime. John Ramsey appeared on a local newscast. We are certainly grateful for an acknowledgement that we are innocent. This was an intruder which, of course, we've always maintained. Somewhere, somehow there may be a match to that DNA. Then you got your killer. Our killer of jonbenet, how many victims has he had and how many victims is he gonna have in the future? So this killer could still be murdering even today. Lou smit spent years organizing and investigating the evidence in the jonbenet Ramsey murder case. But eventually, he ran out of time. When he got sick with cancer, he knew that his time was limited, and so during that time, he just talked to others about not letting this case die. He had people coming every single day. 60 to 70, 80 people a day coming to see him. And they said their goodbyes. And during that time, he would still talk about the case. I remember about the last three days, he had slipped into a coma. And, uh, the conversations would become one way, you know, and, uh -- I don't know if he could hear me or not. It's very much an honor to be here to celebrate Lou smit's life and to share my thoughts with you. I'm John Ramsey. I had the opportunity to visit Lou a week before he died. Remarkably, during our time together, we talked about the case. He hadn't given up. He never, never, never gave up. When Lou smit died, he passed the torch of the jonbenet Ramsey investigation on to his daughter, Cindy Marra. And she took it. He just said, I have a name. I want you to write it down. And I did. And he said, that's where you start. We'd be glad to pay that. We don't have that electronic report, so we would need Boulder to send it. After my dad died, you know, a couple of our family and some of his old homicide partners, we just formed a team. We're gonna go down to number two because that is an in-state one. What we all share in common is that commitment to fulfill Lou's dying wish that this case doesn't die with him. And I think it's that devotion, that respect, that love for Lou, is what keeps our team moving forward. There were a whole host of other possible suspects. This is bill Mcreynolds, the local Santa in town. There's no way in the world that I could be involved in the death of this little girl. I adored her. What a perfect suspect, Santa Claus. Wouldn't that have tied it all up in a nice little bow?

