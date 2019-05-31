Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr become close friends, then both go missing: Part 1

More
Kibuishi tutored Herr but their friendship extended beyond school. The two met young couple Dan Wozniak and Rachel Buffett, local community-theater actors, before they went missing.
7:26 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr become close friends, then both go missing: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:26","description":"Kibuishi tutored Herr but their friendship extended beyond school. The two met young couple Dan Wozniak and Rachel Buffett, local community-theater actors, before they went missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63412404","title":"Julie Kibuishi and Sam Herr become close friends, then both go missing: Part 1","url":"/2020/video/julie-kibuishi-sam-herr-close-friends-missing-part-63412404"}