Transcript for Jury find woman guilty of killing husband, attempting to murder daughter: Part 10

?????? ?????? For the last four days, jurors poured over the evidence in the case. They must decide whether the central New York woman poisoned her second husband and also attempted to kill her oldest daughter and frame her for the crime. The longer it goes, the more likely it's going to be a hung jury. I was thinking, how could it take this long? All the facts are there. As more time is going by, the more anxious you're getting. Finally, you get that call that the jury's got a verdict. Boom, put the phone down, go over, and the walk over is just every footstep you're thinking, every footstep you're thinking, what is it? What do we do if it's good?what do we do if it's bad? I don't even want to think about it. Several of us, detectives, supervisors, just left the building and ran over to the courthouse. Ashley was standing in the hallway and someone had said we had a verdict, and she just dropped to her knees on the ground. The courtroom is packed. It is standing room only. Here comes the jury. Are they looking at U? Are they not looking at you? Are they looking at Stacey? What does that mean? I was just worried they're going to get this wrong. Is there a possibility they're going to get this wrong? Alright, Ms. Everleigh. I have your note that the jury's reached a verdict. As to count number one, murder in the second degree, what is the verdict? Guilty. Guilty of murder in the second degree for the death of David castor. On count two, attempted murder in the second degree, what's the verdict? Guilty. And guilty of attempting to kill Ashley Wallace. When you heard guilty -- It can't be happening. It's got to be wrong. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. I didn't look around. I just sat there and waited for it to be done and left the courtroom. Honestly, that was the best day of life. Because I knew that people knew that I didn't do it. It was sad to see her leave that way, but I didn't feel bad for her. Because we all knew that she's guilty. Ashley and bree were out there. Oh, my god. You had the family of Michael Wallace? I'm just glad it's over. And I believe that my brother was there by their sides. David Jr. Was out there. She does not deserve to see the light of day. When you think about it, Mike is ruled a heart attack. David was initially ruled a suicide. She came pretty close to getting away with it. In the end I disagree with the verdict. You hope the jury you know agrees with you, but in the end you know sometimes the jury doesn't. When you've poured your blood, sweat and tears into it for all those years it'sse of relief, but it's also like -- "Yeah, we got her." A month later, we're at sentencing and Ashley's given the opportunity to speak to the court. But we know she's really speaking to her mom. I hate my mother for ruining so many people's lives. What gave her the right to play god with people? I never knew what hate was until now. Even though I do hate her, I still love her at the same time. That bothers me. It's so confusing. She was my best friend and she took that all away. Stacey, completely unmoved by this, but I'll tell you, in that courtroom, you could have heard a pin drop. I didn't get a chance to say goodbye, and this will be the last time I get a chance. As horrible as it makes me feel, this is goodbye, mom. You said today that this is goodbye. Right. And I meant it. Never again. Never again. Because she tried to kill me, and nothing that she could say to me is going to ever change that. I was really honestly hoping that she would just apologize. She didn't have to say anything else except for those two words, "I'm sorry." I believe Stacey castor was true evil. I don't want her free to roam the streets. I don't want the possibility of her harming anybody else in my family. I'll never forget sitting acrossrom Stacey castor when she was behind bars. She that she still thinks about her late husbands. She had tattoos of each of them on both of her shoulders. And she had told me that she had not heard from her daughters. And I asked her did she think she would ever talk with her daughters again? Do you wonder when the next time you will talk with them? Yeah, yeah. Or if you'll talk with them? Yeah. And I worry about, you know, if they're okay and if they're safe. And what they're doing and all the mom stuff. I think it's hard for anyone really to wrap their head around the idea that a young person would face all of this. They're alone now. They have to live with the pain, the anguish, the legacy of what their mother has become known as. The black widow who tried take her own daughter's life. So that story doesn't end. So Stacey castor's now a convicted murderer and she's walking towards us to sit down again and we wondered what is she going to say this time?

