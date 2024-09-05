Karen Read says she felt drinking "buzz" night boyfriend died but denies hurting him

Read told ABC News she “felt like I had alcohol” the night her boyfriend John O’Keefe died. “I felt like I had a buzz, but I did not feel it was unsafe for me operating my vehicle," Read said.

September 5, 2024

