Keith Papini reflects on living under years-long hoax by Sherri Papini

Keith Papini said in a June 2024 interview with ABC News’ Matt Gutman that he now knows “everything is calculated” with his ex-wife Sherri Papini, who staged her own disappearance in November 2016.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live