Transcript for Kelsie Schelling pregnant with boyfriend Donthe Lucas’ child: Part 2

Please say your full name and give us your title. Lisa Wayne. Attorney-at-law. I had the privilege of being down in Pueblo in the '80s, and I was a public defender. Pueblo's a small town in southern Colorado. Used to be a steel mill town. The steel mill shut down in the '80s. Pueblo was founded and built by people that came from all over the world. We are the home of the Pueblo chili. Everyone that lives there is so proud of this town. Kelsie's love interest, donthe Lucas, lives in Pueblo. Sarah Lucas, donthe's mother, is raising all four kids on her own in this Colorado town set on what's called the front range of the rocky mountains. In the town of Pueblo, a 6'7" star athlete stands out. I coached donthe Lucas in youth football. He was a coach's dream. He was a real polite kid. Wanted to learn the game of football and just really quiet. Donthe Lucas was super close with his mother, Sarah. On the football field, she was one of the most supportive parents. For donthe football wasn't his sport. I'd say he was a better basketball player, which happened later in his career through high school. Donthe Lucas was a very well-known basketball player. He was gonna be the one who made it out of Pueblo. He had dreams of making it big in the NBA. I was born to win It was obvious that he wanted to pursue it, but the family spoke more about it than he did. We were told by donthe's mom, Sarah, that he was getting contacted from North Carolina and Kentucky. Their dream was that he was going to make the NBA and make - a good life for himself. When I first met donthe, he was a freshman here at central high school. He was 6'7." If you have that kind of size, you can make a lot of things happen. It just amazed me, a guy in class that was so quiet was as popular as he was. He was a really good role model for the kids in the neighborhood. His attitude was always good. He was good with his teammates. He just matured into a very good basketball player. His overall drive as a student, from day one, it wasn't up to snuff. As a teacher, I'd try to get him involved with the rest of the class. I talked to him about that several times. Whether it was his grades or his skill, donthe didn't get into a NCAA school, but he wanted to continue to play basketball. Donthe gets recruited to northeastern junior college in sterling, Colorado. He's playing basketball when he meets Kelsie Schelling, and they begin dating. Kelsie and another one of our roommates actually went to a basketball game and were scouting out the cute boys on the team, saw donthe and decided to go up and talk. And that's how she and donthe met. By the time Kelsie got to know him, she felt proud that she knew who he was because he was somebody to know. They spend a lot of their extra free time together. When did you first meet him? I never met him. I saw him play basketball a couple of times. Kelsie never really said anything about bringing him home to meet the parents. He was not committed to her by any means. Kelsie could have had anybody, but she kind of always took attraction to people that needed help, that she thought she could turn around. I believe that if donthe was failing or had bad grades, that his basketball career at the school would be definitely on pause. I don't honestly think that donthe really cared to learn. But when she would try to help him, he would just seem very disinterested and not really care. I think she just hoped that if she was good enough to him, that he would realize that she's the one. I think Kelsie stayed with donthe because she found someone that gave her attention, even if it wasn't the right kind of attention. I think donthe was with Kelsie because he got money from Kelsie, borrowed Kelsie's car, basically lived a life that everyone works for, but didn't have to do anything for it. Just had to be there. There were good days in the relationship with donthe. And then it went south. He would play with her heart. I could definitely see some bubbliness fading out as he broke her spirit. Kelsie texts donthe, I'm really hurt. The way you talk about me to other people is your true feelings. I guess I'm just a fool. I'm so heartbroken. Days later, donthe would respond, my phone's been dead the past few days. Then, afterwards, she'd be like, "Oh, well, you know, he's better. He's gonna be better." And then she'd be happy. Donthe left northeastern junior college because he was kind of done with his studies. After Kelsie leaves northeastern junior college, she lands in California, but she doesn't stay there long. Why did she decide to leave? Mostly it was financial reasons. Where did she go from there? That's when she moved back to was living in Denver in her dad's apartment. And she had started working at floor and decor. When did she start going out with donthe again? Over the holiday timeframe, November, December. He would stay with her, but then he'd go back to Pueblo sometimes. Were you orried that he would come back and what that would do to her? Absolutely. I saw what it was like before. And I didn't want that to happen to her again. She didn't want that to happen to her again, because she knew what kind of person she became when she was with him. How in the world did they get back together? I don't know. She missed him, I guess. Kelsie has a surprise for her family. She's pregnant. She called me when she found out she was pregnant, and she was stressed. You know, very stressed. I could tell she was scared to tell me. I just told her, I will support you. It's going to be okay. She was happy. Did she tell you anything about donthe's reaction? She said he was mad. She and donthe would be texting, and he would stop responding during arguments they were having. She would then get upset, wait to hear back, left in limbo. And it was very aggravating for her. Kelsie texts donthe, you were my best friend. The one thing I lived for day after day. What happened to us? It wasn't suppose to be like this. One time I talked to her, she'd say, he's coming around. Donthe will never abandon the baby. But a child with Kelsie was not in donthe's plans. Kelsie gets a text from donthe, and he says that he has something for her. He alludes to a surprise, and he wants her to come to Pueblo.

