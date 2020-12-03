Transcript for Kidnapping survivor recalls moment police discovered her in desert

And this woman walks out barefoot. Through the California desert because she sees lights off in the distance that might be Rhode who's who we're talking a real heroism here at her a lot. I walked just tests like could I couldn't run. Got to the highway. Him screening. But he stuff could somebody please help. Fortunately. But police officer happened to be going the other way and soggy and you can see what are the chances. That morning I was on my way to work. I saw a woman walking along the right shoulder of the road he can tell us something must be wrong here and they got closer juror. Her hands were behind her back. There was what looked like some white plastics and go from both sides behind her back he realizes immediately that this is something. Major in something completely out of the ordinary it's good as I realized that it was that guys had a blindfold. I realized that I'm gonna start taking pictures of Barry before I can cut the restraints off over he sought to probe he realizes that's valuable evidence. And I said Costa sir my friend and I were kidnapped in Newport Beach. I'd bet that she tells them. I have a friend. Playing in the desert just up the hill. We need to say it.

