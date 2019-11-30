Transcript for How did Kim Mays and Arlena Twigg get switched at birth?: Part 10

Kimberly mays, a 14-year-old girl who was mysteriously switched at birth with another infant. An apparent maternity ward baby mix-up in Florida. By accident, someone at Hardee memorial hospital in wauchula, Florida, switched their healthy infant for a sick one. It was characterized as, this could have been an accident. The Twiggs attorney says -- We didn't have any idea. I will go to my grave convinced it was not an accident. You have two babies. You have a wrist bracelet and an ankle bracelet on each child. The bands are supposed to be put on tight enough so they won't slip off. And I mean the odds of both bands coming off at the same time and somehow being put on the other child by a mistake is incredulous. No, this was not something that happened by chance. It was not something that happened by accident. This had to have been intentional. Otherwise it would not have happened. The switch almost certainly happened the morning of December 4th. According to hospital records the nurse who shows up for the overnight shift on December 3rd is actually told to go home, and then the nurse who replaces her happens to be a friend of Barbara mays' mother. The hospital records show that Regina got her baby at 5:00 A.M. And the baby nursed normally. But then at 7:30 in the morning the nurse weighed both babies. And based on the medical records it shows that the Twigg baby had lost five and a half ounces overnight, a lot of weight for a small baby. All of a sudden, the Twigg child had the weight of the mays child, and vice versa. So now Regina is nursing the baby at 9:00 A.M., and she notices that the baby is not nursing as well and looks different. The baby doesn't seem able to nurse, and the medical records show that. So we can conclude between 5:00 A.M. And 7:30 A.M. Somebody swapped those babies. When the babies' weights were reversed, the babies were switched. The question was always, who did order this? Who oversaw it? And who actually accomplished the switch? The nest next day is December 5th, and both the mays and Twiggs were due to be discharged. So on December 5th, the day she was scheduled to go home, a new doctor examines Regina's baby and discovers her baby has a heart murmur. So the new doctor orders three tests. One of those three tests was a blood gas test, which would have typed the blood and made it perfectly clear that this baby was not Regina's baby. But then another doctor, Dr. Palmer canceled one of those tests. Dr. Palmer canceled the one test that would've revealed this was not their biological baby. I became chief of staff at Hardee memorial hospital, I think it was in 1989. Given the status of Dr. Palmer at that time, he was the chief of this hospital for many, many years. He has a fiercely loyal group of followers. I think that he could do this and be able to make the whole thing work. Dr. Palmer was intimately involved with some of the family down there. It's a very close-knit community. That was definitely a rumor that somehow doctors in town or the doctor would have wanted a favor and connected to somebody who want add favor for Barbara mays. I think they just felt sorry for Barbara and Robert mays because they had wanted a baby for ten years. She finally gets pregnant, she has this baby. I think they just felt so sorry for the family. They all knew that this child wasn't expected to live. But they had no way to fix it. Along comes Regina Twigg. She doesn't live in the community. Nobody has any special feeling for her. And she gives birth to a beautiful, healthy, normal baby girl. And the family had a lot of kids, and this was just another to the litter, and so there was that element of year here's a family that has plenty and here's a family struggling to have just one, and maybe we could help them. They gave Regina this child because they never expected it to live. And she had already lost one to the same sort of thing, and nobody would ever know the difference. The question is, why wouldn't Barbara have noticed that they brought her the wrong baby too? She nursed or fed the baby every four hours for four days. It'd be more plausible that a day later, but five days later, you don't know what your child looks like? Suddenly, your blue baby's healthy? So your contention is that Barbara mays knew these babies were switched. Yes, ma'am. There was a call, a phone call to my house O day. When we started talking about switching and going back to some of the conversations that we shared, then we started putting two and two together. The fact that this woman had caed and wanted to meet with her gave me some indication that she knew that her baby had been switched. And then realizing that this car was Barbara mays. A dying woman suddenly wanting to have a play date with a woman that she doesn't know and hasn't heard a word about in two years? If nothing else told us that she knew, that would be proof enough. She wanted to see her biological child before she died. And in her own way she wanted to say good-bye. It may have stayed a mystery forever but then a nurse's aide comes forward and says she knows for sure how the babies got swapped. My mother was Patsy Webb. When this story came about I was a young attorney at the time. I still am young, but I was younger at the time. I had a billing on main street. That's how I met Patsy. She was in a wheelchair. Hooked up to oxygen. She needed her daughter to get around. She told her story. Patsy told me that somebody had approached her about swapping the babies and she said no, I'm not going to do that. But if it's done, I won't say anything about it. And it's my honest belief that this is the first time that her daughter had heard that, because when Patsy told me the story, her daughter just -- it was, how can you do this, mom? Who --S this what she said -- who made you god? How could you be a part of this? Well, when Karl pansler first talked to me, he said that he had this client, and that she had a big story to tell. I had just become a correspondent at CBS news in New York. I remember editing the piece and like, rushing to get it on the evening news that night. She was literally on her deathbed, as you can see, pretty much, in the video. She was gasping for breath. Dr. Palmer asked me to switch the bands on the baby and mother. Her doctors had told her she had very little time to live. And she wanted to make sure that, before she met god, she had settled things here on Earth so that she could go with a clear conscience. She said they swapped the identity bands. That's how actually the whole thing happened. They swapped the bands themselves. I asked her point blank, Patsy, did you switch those babies? And she said, no. She was concerned that if she did not go along with their plan, that she would be terminated and she would lose her health insurance. Because she needed the health insurance for a family member. Yeah, she felt guilty. You know, it bothered her every minute of the day. She had this planned out, to tell the truth. After the story broke, the hospital wanted to push back. And they said, well, Patsy wasn't the best employee. She's a little bit, you know, out there, little bit eccentric. Little bit this or that. My moth knew exactly what happened. There was no confusion. My judgment of her as a journalist was that she was telling the truth. It was something she really just wanted to clear from her conscience before she died. She never asked for money. She wasn't seeking any type of notoriety. Didn't want it. Really did not want it. But she wanted to just tell her story quietly and go off, move on into the sunset. I think Patsy Webb's story probably didn't get more traction in the news because she didn't do other interviews. So there was Patsy Webb's story, as incredible as it was, that kind of hung out there for a day or two, and then floated away. There are questions that pull at your heart, such as who would Kimberly have been if she were never switched?

