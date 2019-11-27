Kim Mays discusses the biological mother she divorced

Kimberly Mays said in a 2019 interview with “20/20” she "was never close" with Regina Twigg, the biological mother she went to court to divorce in 1993.
0:45 | 11/27/19

It's going through a lot of emotion so I ran away and I went to the tricks house. Stayed here and here in half to two years almost. I think Regina turn right hard for there to be so kind of a connection less channel. That I think can't resisted and I was never close Regina. I felt that she was smothering in an overbearing. I don't really feel like I've had a monitor. Carolina and that's where the confusion comes from. Buy it if I eighteen known she has a car if it's she's been through a lot. I really wasn't prepared to relate life.

