Transcript for Lawyer alleges Joran van der Sloot will reveal Holloway’s remains for $250K: Part 6

In 2010, people have presumed that Natalee Holloway has died, and that we'll probably never know how or where. Beth never gave up, but she had absolutely no idea what happened to her daughter. It was a mystery shrouded in a small island, far away from home. Nearly five years after Natalee's disappeared, Joran reaches out. Joran contacted me the first time on March 29th, 2010.ccording to John Kelly, Joran sends an email using a We engaged in a series of emails. John Q. Kelly says, "Joran has a proposal." "If you give me $250,000, I will give you information on the whereabouts of Natalee Holloway. $25,000 up front, he'll take me to where Natalee is and tell me how she died once and for all. To actually have the audacity to offer Beth Holloway this information in exchange for money is almost, like, beyond what you can fathom. Joran's a gambler and that's probably the most important thing to know about him. Everything in life is a game to him. John Kelly says, "Joran wants $25,000 up front, and he'll tell you where Natalee is." He wanted money, I wanted information. Joran provides a bank account number, and that's where they should wire the rest of the money. And then he'll have time to leave the island. I went down to aruba and met with him on Easter Sunday, 2010. Beth did not know. I'm in the Marriott waiting for him when the knock on the door comes. He started talking about how she was nearby. I started asking a little bit, how I know he was telling the truth. He just kept saying, "You've got to pay doesn't want to play?" And he just said, "She can wait five more years. I don't care." Joran thinks only about Joran. It wasn't about Natalee. It wasn't about families. Joran and I were now engaged in a game. After Joran left, I felt it was time to let Beth know I was in aruba. I thought, "Okay, so he wants $250,000 trying to sell me her remains," as sick and cruel as that sounds. What can we do with this? A couple days pass and Beth Holloway is not gonna let this go. I thought, "Yeah, right. This is really his bank account," and I thought, "We will see." So I gave it a test to see if it was real. They get a call from a local regions bank down in Birmingham, Alabama, that Beth Holloway had sent international wire for $100 to Joran van Der sloot. I've always wanted to see if there's a chance he's ever telling the truth. Well, that time it was, because it involved money. So when bankers see this transactopm between Beth and him, they become concerned that she's possibly being extorted. And that call from the bank officials in Birmingham gives John Q. Kelly an idea. Maybe we can get Joran on wire ail. I was like, "If we can ever get him to talk about this again, he's committing a federal crime. So we'll have jurisdiction." I called Beth. I said, "Beth, I've got a plan." Working with the FBI, they orchestrate a sting operation. Joran has long been a suspect, the suspect, and if the FBI can get Joran on charges in the United States, that would bestep. Joran van Der sloot wouldn't be charged with murder, but he with wire fraud and extortion. Situation. Either, "A," I would find Natalee's remains, Alabama prison. And I kind of like that. So I send Joran a one-line email saying that we're ready to do business with you. It was like a fish hitting bait. He couldn't get the response off fast enough. I get the $10,000 cash from Beth to take down to aruba. She has the $15,000 for the wire transfer. The FBI is headingown to aruba ahead of time to set up the hotel to record it. I get down here. They wire me up. I gave him a call to come over, and I take the 10,000 bucks out of the safe, and put it on the table in front of him, and it was, you know, like Christmas. He was so excited to see that money. I wired the 15 grand to the bank account of Joran's choice.t just handing the money over stupidly. It was for a federal charge. 0 years. We leave the hotel and he directs me to a location very close by. So we pull in there. We pull in as far as we can. Joranells John a chilling story and says, "I took Natalee here. We were messing around, and I wanted to go home. She wanted to go somewhere else." So he physically picks her up and she's screaming, saying, "Let me down. Put me down." He says he then throws her down. She hit her head on one of the big rocks, smashing her she was dead. John Kelly says that Joran takes John to a spot where he says Natalee's body is. We go to the aruba racquet club. He gets out and walks up along this wall and finally stops and points over the wall at the house. He points there and says this is where Natalee was buried in the foundation of that house, by my father. It was a stunning moment. Joran van Der sloot is actually implicating his own father, who Natalee Holloway's disappearance. Joran has taken the money, seems it's a done deal. Everyone's excited, saying, "Finally we might be able to get Joran van Der sloot to the U.S. And charged with this crime." So not long after the money exchange, Joran sends John Kelly an email saying I lied to you. Nothing was the truth. I send that to the FBI too, and I'm like, "Would you please go pick him up. This is all you need." With all eyes on Joran van Der sloot, somehow he manages to get away. And he turns up in a place that no one would ever expect.

