-
Now Playing: Nick McGuffin on his release from prison after manslaughter conviction was overturned
-
Now Playing: What police discovered at the Leah Freeman crime scene
-
Now Playing: Who killed Leah Freeman?: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Nick McGuffin tries to rebuild his life after his conviction is overturned: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Bombshell evidence discovered in Leah Freeman case: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Lawyer begins reviewing Nick McGuffin's case for wrongful conviction: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Nick McGuffin found guilty of manslaughter for high school girlfriend’s death: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Leah Freeman’s high school boyfriend goes to trial 11 years after her death: Part 6
-
Now Playing: New evidence in Leah Freeman case leads to high school boyfriend’s arrest: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Leah Freeman case goes cold for years, then a new police chief arrives: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Leah Freeman’s body found after 5 weeks, boyfriend comes under suspicion: Part 3
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old Leah Freeman mysteriously vanishes from Oregon town: Part 2
-
Now Playing: The last time anyone saw 15-year-old Leah Freeman: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Inside SC's forgotten county: 'Black voters need to be heard’
-
Now Playing: Opioid crisis may be worse than thought
-
Now Playing: Horrifying moment inside Colorado home caught on body cam
-
Now Playing: Officials examining coronavirus case in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Number of cases of coronavirus grows in the US
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus case announced in California
-
Now Playing: Maryland postal worker reunited missing toddler with family